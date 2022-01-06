After 26 days, Loyola has a successful return to play against San Francisco

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – Teams all around the country are dealing with issues when it comes to COVID-19 and Loyola men’s basketball is no exception.

In fact, they’ve been hit as hard as any program in the country so far.

The Ramblers had have five games either postponed or canceled outright due to COVID-19 cases on their team or their opponents. They last took the floor before Thursday on December 10th in a win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, a triumph which took them to 9-2 on the season.

Twenty-six days later, they finally got to take the floor again, and they didn’t miss a beat.

In a tight game against San Francisco in Salt Lake City, the Ramblers pulled away in the final ten minutes of the second half to win it 79-74 to improve to 10-2 on the season while also winning their sixth-consecutive game.

Ryan Schwieger led the way for the Ramblers with a strong shooting night, hitting 9-of-10 shots from the floor to add to his game-high 24 points. Jacob Hutson added 13 while Aher Uguak added ten points as Loyola shot 64 percent from the floor in the second half as they were able to shake off a one-point halftime deficit.

After a delay, Loyola can now start their full Missouri Valley Conference schedule as they face Bradley at the Gentile Center on Saturday at 3 PM. It will be their first home game since December 7th when they defeated Roosevelt 88-49 as the team had two of their scheduled home games since called off due to the virus.

But at least they got the chance to play after nearly a month off after they were hit as hard as anyone when it came to COVID-19.