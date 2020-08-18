After 1st half success, the Sky begin the 2nd half of their WNBA season

BRADENTON, Fla. – On Tuesday evening, they’ll start the second half just like they did the first.

The Chicago Sky will be on the floor at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to face the Las Vegas Aces at 8 PM. These two teams opened up their season against each other July 26th, with the Sky picking up a comeback victory that featured a game-winning three-pointer by Allie Quigley.

That kicked off a rather successful first half for James Wade’s team, who currently sit at 7-4 on the season, halfway through their 22-game scheduled in the bubble.

At the moment they sit in a cluster of teams sitting between second and fifth, with everyone trailing Seattle at 10-1 on the season. Currently James Wade’s team sits in the fifth spot in the league, a half-game behind the Lynx and the Sparks and a game-and-a-half behind the 8-2 Aces.

This final stretch will set the playoffs for the WNBA in the Bradenton bubble, one in which the Sky are hoping to reach for a second-straight year. This stretch of games will be completed by September 11th, with the Sky’s first three contests in the second half coming with just a day of rest.

Yet Quigley isn’t trying to get caught up in the standings as the team continues it’s push towards the postseason.

“I think we just can’t be looking at the records, to be honest, we gotta focus on where we want to go, and not where they are or what kind of motivation they have,” said Quigley. “We just got to stay focused on where we want to be, and like I said, how we’re continuing on that ladder and continuing to get better. If we focus on how hungry we are to get better and improve, then we’ll be alright.”

The Sky will have to start their second half without forward Cheyenne Parker, who has averaged 13.7 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds. She’s out for the game against Vegas with an ankle injury.