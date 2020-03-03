Adding to the Bulls’ injury woes, Kris Dunn will miss the rest of the season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 24: De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at the United Center on January 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – “As The Bulls Injuries Turn” is one of the great soap operas of the 2019-2020 season, and another episode was just added on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Jim Boylen confirmed what many have feared when it comes to guard Kris Dunn: The guard’s sprained MCL in his right knee will indeed keep him out the rest of the season.

Suffered against the Nets on January 31st, Dunn once again loses the majority of a season due to injury with the Bulls. He was able to play in 51 games this season, which is one short of his total of 52 that Dunn had back in his first year with the team in 2017-2018.

Last season, Dunn was limited to 46 games, mostly due to a sprained MCL in his left knee suffered early in the season.

Initially coming off the bench, Dunn’s strong defense along with lineup injuries helped him crack the starting lineup 32 times this season. He was near the top of the NBA in steals during his time in the lineup and finished with an average of two per game.

Dunn ended up averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his 51 games this year.

While there have been a number of injuries for the Bulls this year, Dunn is the first to be completely ruled out for the season by the team. Most likely, Luke Kornet will be done too after foot and ankle injuries will keep him out at least six weeks, but the team didn’t officially rule him out. Chandler Hutchison’s status remains unknown as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The Bulls are still hopeful that Lauri Markkanen will return to the lineup soon, having him practice with the G-League Windy City Bulls on Monday. After missing 51 games this season, Otto Porter Jr. finally returned to the lineup in a win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Guard Zach LaVine, who missing his first game all season Monday, will miss his second-straight game on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.