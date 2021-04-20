Abreu Powers White Sox Past Indians

Chicago White Sox third-base coach Joe McEwing, left, congratulates Jose Abreu after Abreu hit a solo home run in the fourth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Indians 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Rodón (3-0), pitching in short sleeves despite temperatures dropping into the 30s and snow on the way, worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches — only four fewer than in his gem on April 14.

The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits. Rodón joined Eddie Cicotte (1917) as the only pitchers in club history to face the same team in his next start after throwing a no-hitter. He was the first to do it since the Angels’ Jered Weaver in 2012.

Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings.

Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal’s two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.

Jordan Luplow homered for the Indians, who scored twice in the ninth and stranded 13.

Rodón barely missed pitching a perfect game last week against Cleveland, losing it when he hit Indians catcher Roberto Pérez on the foot with one out in the ninth.

However, he finished up the 20th no-hitter in club history and solidified his place with the Sox after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, pitching poorly last season and not being tendered a contract before re-signing.

Rodón was far from perfect or historic this time.

He walked two in the first, one in the second and extended his string of no-hit innings against the Indians to 11 before Luplow led off the third with his fifth homer.

Abreu’s 458-foot rocket shot to left — it landed four rows from the top of the bleachers — put the White Sox ahead 3-1 in the fourth.

The Indians missed a great scoring opportunity in the fourth, loading the bases with none out on an error, catcher’s interference and walk.

Rodón struck out two, and could have been in bigger trouble when César Hernández ripped an RBI single. But Josh Naylor, who was on second, got thrown out at the plate when he ran through third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh’s stop sign.