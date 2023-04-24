CHICAGO — One of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation will be starting a new chapter of his professional football career – and that’s a relief to Bears fans.

Per multiple reports, the first from Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Packers are finalizing a trade that will send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. This comes after the quarterback requested a trade this offseason.

New York will get Rodgers the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and a 2023 fifth round selection. Green Bay will get the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft, a 2023 second round pick, a 2023 sixth round pick, along with a conditional 2024 second round pick that could become a first rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays next season.

The teams have yet to confirm the move.

This will be the first time that the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl XLV will play for another team in his 18-year career. That’s good news for Bears’ fans since Rodgers has tormented them during his career, sporting a 24-5 record against the division rival in the regular season.

In the NFC Championship in January 2011, Rodgers led the Packers to a 21-14 win over the Bears at Soldier Field en route to a Super Bowl championship.

Drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers took over for Brett Favre in 2008 and has led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times with five appearances in the NFC Championship. He won the NFL regular season MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021, winning the Super Bowl XLV MVP as Green Bay beat the Steelers 31-25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last season, Rodgers played in all 17 games for the Packers, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions.