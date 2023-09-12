FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The worst-case scenario for Aaron Rodgers has come to pass after being forced to leave his first game with the Jets after just a handful of plays.

Per numerous reports, the first from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, an MRI on Tuesday revealed that the quarterback suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon in the first quarter of New York’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills on Monday night at Met Life Stadium.

It’s expected that 39-year-old Rodgers will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, which was his first with the Jets.

The team has yet to confirm the results of the MRI, though head coach Robert Saleh did indicate that the team was ready for bad news concerning the quarterback’s Achilles injury after the game on Monday.

On X on Tuesday morning, the Jets wrote, “Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12.”

Rodgers, who joined the Jets after 18 seasons with the Packers, suffered the injury on the fourth play of the game against Buffalo. After the sack by Bills defensive end and former Bears’ first round pick Leonard Floyd, Rodgers remained down on the ground before being helped off by athletic trainers.

He was quickly taken back to the locker room on a cart and wasn’t back on the field for the rest of the game.

Now with the four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback on the sidelines, the Jets will turn back to 2021 first round pick Zach Wilson to lead the offense at the moment. It was his struggles in the first two seasons of his career that led to the team acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Packers this offseason.