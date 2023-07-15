Bradley Locker, the co-editor-in-chief of Inside NU, joined WGN News Now’s “9 Good Minutes” to talk about a tumultuous week for the Northwestern University athletic program.

EVANSTON, Ill. – It was a week of controversy and change the likes have never been seen in the history of the school’s athletic program.

After 17 years, Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in the midst of a hazing scandal that initially produced only a two-week suspension. Further allegations forced university president Michael Schill to reconsider the punishment, deciding instead to terminate the employment of the program’s winningest coach.

On top of that, more allegations surfaced about baseball coach Jim Foster and his treatment of players, leading to his firing on Thursday.

Both have brought Northwestern’s athletic program into the national spotlight for the wrong reasons. Now the question is how the university will deal with the fallout from these high-profile firings while also looking to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

Many will be watching closely to see the next moves by Schill and Dr. Derrick Gragg, the school’s athletic director, neither of whom has spoken outside of statements since these controversies erupted.

As questions linger, Bradley Locker, the co-editor-in-chief of Inside NU, joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to talk about what has gone down over the last week in the Wildcats’ athletic program. As a student at the school, he discussed what the community reaction has been along with what moves could be ahead as Northwestern deals with these allegations.

