CHICAGO — The talk before Chicago’s weekend of pro baseball was about one player for the south siders making his return to the lineup while another on the north side is dealing with an injury.

The White Sox had good news to share about Yoan Moncada ahead of their home series with the Astros while the Cubs had a more negative update on Nico Hoerner before their interleague set in Minneapolis.

The Cubs have placed second baseman Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 9 with a left hamstring strain.

Infielder Miles Mastrobuoni has been called up from Iowa to take his spot on the roster.

The starting second baseman is headed to the ten-day injured list with a left hamstring strain retroactive to May 9, ahead of the start of the Cubs’ three-game series with the Twins. Utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to fill his spot on the roster.

This disrupts what has been a good start for Hoerner, who got a three-year, $35 million contract extension before the start of the season. He’s hit .303 with six doubles, a triple, two homers, and 19 RBI in 35 games this season.

Hoerner has also made just one error in his 34 games this season at second base, sporting a .994 fielding percentage.

Yoan Moncada is back with the White Sox as he's been called up from Charlotte after a rehab assignment

Lenyn Sosa was sent down while Alex Colome goes back to Charlotte after being DFA'd earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Yoan Moncada is making his long-awaited return to the lineup as he was activated off the IL after a rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Lenyn Sosa was sent down as part of the move while pitcher Alex Colome, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, joins him in Charlotte.

This comes as the White Sox open a three-game series with the reigning champion Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Moncada has been on the IL since April 11 with lower back soreness, which disrupted his strong start to the season. The third baseman was hitting .308 with four doubles, two homers, and five RBI in the first nine games of the season before back issues forced him out of the lineup.