CHICAGO – Over the course of this past weekend, the “Windy City” had the chance to have a first in its proud professional sports history.

The WNBA’s All-Star Game made a stop in Chicago on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the best players in the league gathered at Wintrust Arena and McCormick Place. Saturday featured a skills challenge and fan fest while Sunday featured the midseason exhibition for those who were named to the contest.

Here are some of the highlights from the first WNBA-All-Star Weekend.

MORE THREE-POINT HISTORY FOR QUIGLEY

One of the best stories of the entire weekend came from a player who grew up in the Chicago area and played her college basketball in town.

Joliet native Allie Quigley, who appeared to be done with the three-point contest after winning it for a third time in Las Vegas in 2021, decided to give it another go with the competition near her hometown.

It would be a great decision as the Sky guard as she scored a record 30 points in the competition to take home her fourth victory in the event, a WNBA and NBA record. Quigley said this indeed will be her final three-point contest, and she leaves among the greats when it comes to long-range shooting.

“It’s definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters,” said Quigley when told about Sky coach James Wade’s comments that she’s the best shooter he’s ever seen. “Larry Bird. I don’t know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me. It just feels great to have that confidence from my coach (James Wade) and just everybody in Chicago, my teammates. They’re always kinda hyping me up and letting me know how good of a shooter I am.

“That really helps me go out there and do what I do.”

Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, was screaming her encouragement from the court during the entire competition. Candace Parker showed her support by wearing the jersey of Quigley’s Alma Mater, DePaul, as she won the event.

Azura Stevens and Vandersloot also took part in the Skills Competition, which was won by Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

SKY WELL REPRESENTED IN ALL-STAR GAME

Quigley’s WNBA All-Star weekend came to an end after the three-point contest but it didn’t for the Chicago Sky coaching staff or four of their players.

Candace Parker started the game for Team Wilson with Vandersloot coming off the bench while Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman were reserves for Team Stewart. James Wade was the coach of that group, who would fall to Team Wilson 134-112.

Parker led all Sky players statistically with 15 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes in her team’s win while Vandersloot had eight points and eight assists. Copper had eight points, two assists, and two rebounds in 17 minutes while Meesseman had the same amount of scoring with four rebounds in 14 minutes.

JEWEL LOYD’S STRONG HOMECOMING

While Quigley had a lot of the headlines when it came to Chicago area natives in the game, Jewel Loyd had a strong performance off the bench for Team Wilson.

Lincolnwood native and former Niles West High School star Jewel Loyd was the second-highest scorer on Team Stewart as she scored 21 points, all of which came on three-pointers. The Seattle Storm guard hit 7-of-13 attempts from behind the arc in her fourth WNBA All-Star Game.

A TRIBUTE TO FOWLES

She was the first major star for the Sky and helped the team to their first WNBA Finals in 2014. So it’s fitting that Sylvia Fowles’ final All-Star Game would come in Chicago.

Set to retire at the end of the season, the eight-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion and WNBA Finals MVP was honored along with the retiring Sue Bird for their contributions to the game.

Fowles paid back the praise with one of the highlights of the weekend as she dunked in the second quarter of the game, drawing some of the loudest cheers and reactions from the Wintrust Arena crowd.

“I think I just heard the momentum of the crowd. I probably heard a couple of benches and seen a couple of faces on the other team and I was like, just go for it. It was just in the moment,” said Fowles of the dunk. “I didn’t really think about it.”

THE BRITTNEY GRINER TRIBUTE IN NUMBER

One of the most talked-about players during WNBA All-Star Weekend was someone who wasn’t even there.

Brittney Griner, an eight-time All-Star, remains detained in Russia after an arrest in February and has missed the entire season so far. Calls have increased over the last few months to have the center released and they continued this weekend.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, held a news conference on Friday along with Rev. Al Sharpton to continue the calls for the center to be released from Russia. On Sunday, the players paid tribute to the center by all wearing her number 42 in the second half.

“I think the WNBA has always done a great job of keeping what’s important, important. I think, you know, obviously wearing the jersey is a small part I think in what we are all doing, in what we are trying to do, which is bring her home,” said Parker.”Her wife is sitting courtside and I can’t even imagine, you know, what her family and what she’s going through.

“So, I think the entire weekend has been centered around how can we amplify our voices and get her back as soon as possible.”