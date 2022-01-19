A now ranked Loyola rolls past Evansville for a tenth-straight win

EVANSVILLE – Their play over the last two months helped the Ramblers rise into the rankings for the first time in the 2021-2022 season.

Loyola cracked into the AP Top 25 this week at No. 22, doing so for the second-straight season after not appearing in the regular season poll since the 1984-1985 season. They got there by winning 13 of their first 15 games, including all four they’d played so far in the Missouri Valley Conference.

On Tuesday, the Ramblers justified their place in the poll with another dominating victory.

Up by six points at the half, Loyola outscored Evansville 47-24 in the second half to pull away to a 77-48 victory at the Ford Center – their tenth-consecutive victory.

While their trademark defense remained strong against the struggling Aces, the Ramblers’ also shot 61 percent from the floor while also knocking down 10-of-17 of their three-point attempts.

Lucas Williamson had a majority of those outside shots as he knocked down 5-of-8 attempts from the outside as he led the Ramblers with 15 points on the evening. Chris Knight hit 6-of-7 shots from the floor as he scored 12 points off the bench as he and Williams were the only two players on the team who were in double digits.

Twelve different players on the Ramblers’ roster got on the scoresheet by the time the game was over.

The only undefeated team left in conference play in the MVC, Loyola will host Missouri State on Saturday at 2:30 PM at Gentile Arena.