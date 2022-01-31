A new sportsbook is coming to the United Center

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 6: An exterior shot of the United Center before the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Chicago Bulls on April 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There is a new addition coming to the United Center in the near future as fans who’d like to have a little “skin in the game” can get the chance to do so at the venue.

Today the @UnitedCenter and @FanDuel announced plans to open a two-story, in-arena sportsbook at the venue, which would be adjacent to the atrium. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tQynzNT5rj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 31, 2022

On Monday, the United Center announced that they’re partnering FanDuel to build a new two-story, in-arena sportsbook that will be the first of its kind at the stadium. It will be adjacent to the atrium, which underwent a major renovation a few years back.

A date for completion has yet to be set and the final plans are still pending approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. This is being done as part of a greater expansion of the partnership between FanDuel, the Blackhawks, and Bulls.

“As an industry leader in sports betting with a large and loyal existing customer base, FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center,” said Howard Pizer, the Executive Vice President and CEO of United Center Joint Venture, in a statement. “It is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other.”

Until the sportsbook is approved, a “non-wagering” space will be created adjacent to the United Center atrium that will feature FanDuel branding and provide an area for fans to watch other games.