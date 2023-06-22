CHICAGO — A professional sports team in Chicago has brought home a championship in 2023 – and they did it in their first year.

This title comes from a team in an emerging sport that’s been gaining popularity over the last few years.

The Chicago Slice, a team in Major League Pickleball, captured the championship in the Challenger League on Monday in San Clemente, California. They defeated the Bay Area Breakers 3-2 in the championship match to come out on top of the league.

It came down to the final “Dreambreaker” game which the Slice won 21-17, with Ryler DeHeart getting the championship-clinching point. He joined Emily Ackerman, Connor Garnett, and Susannah Barr on this inaugural team that competed in Mesa, Arizona, Daytona, Florida, and San Clemente.

This is the second year for the MLP with 24 teams split equally into a Premier and Challenge League in one of the fastest-growing sports in America

Created by Ron Saslow of Thirty-5 Capital in Chicago, the Slice were formed late in 2022 and was ready to go by the time the first event in Mesa on January 26. All four players live and train in different parts of the country then gather at events around the country.

To help gather support for the franchise, Saslow was able recruit a number of big name owners for the franchise. That includes Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, model, host, and producer Heidi Klum, screenwriter and director Doug Ellin along with other prominent people in and out of sports.