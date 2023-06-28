CHICAGO — It’s not too often that a major Chicago professional sports team gets the chance to select a player with the No. 1 overall pick in that league’s draft, so Wednesday is a special day.

The Blackhawks hold the top selection in the 2023 NHL Draft which will be conducted in Nashville at 6 p.m., where the team is expected to pick center Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick.

So how many times have Chicago teams had the chance to select at the spot? It’s not been as much as one would think, and one team, the Chicago Sky, never have in the WNBA Draft.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Blackhawks – 2 times – 2007 & 2023

The only other time the Blackhawks had the No. 1 overall pick was in 2007 when they selected forward Patrick Kane.

Like 2023, it came after the team won the lottery, and it turned out to be arguably the greatest selection in franchise history to this date.

Kane was one of the faces of the team that made the playoff nine-straight years and won three Stanley Cup titles. He would make nine All-Star games and won the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP in 2016.

Bulls – 2 times – 1999 & 2008

During the early days of the NBA Lottery, the Bulls were too good to get a shot at No. 1, but it happened twice in the decade following the end of the 1990s dynasty.

The year after the core of the team left, the Bulls won the lottery and selected Duke forward Elton Brand as the first overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. He would share the NBA’s Rookie of the Year with Houston’s Steve Francis that first season, but was traded on draft night in 2001 to the Clippers for the draft rights to Tyson Chandler.

One of the most celebrated draft picks in the history of Chicago professional sports came nine years later when the Bulls were a longshot winner of the lottery in 2008. They would select Englewood native and former Simeon High School star Derrick Rose with that top pick.

The guard would get the Bulls as close to a championship in the post-Michael Jordan era as anyone in his early years with the franchise before injuries slowed him down. The 2008-2009 NBA Rookie of the Year, Rose won the MVP award in the 2010-2011 season, one of two campaigns where the Bulls were the best team in the Eastern Conference.

He was also a three-time All-Star in Chicago before being slowed by serious knee injuries from 2012 through 2014. He was eventually traded to the Knicks in the summer of 2016.

Bears – 2 times – 1941, 1947

This would have been three had the Bears not traded away the top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers.

The Bears selected Gary native and 1940 Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon out of Michigan in 1941. Yet he never signed with the Bears, choosing to pursue acting and then eventually entering the United States Army Air Force for World War II.

Harmon would later play for the Los Angeles Rams in 1946 & 1947.

Six years late, halfback Bob Fenimore was selected by the Bears first overall in 1947 out of Oklahoma A&M (Now Oklahoma State). But injuries would limit him to just ten games in his rookie season before he stopped playing football.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

White Sox – 2 times – 1971, 1977

Both No. 1 overall selections for the White Sox happened in the 1970s, with the biggest coming with the second one of those picks.

Harold Baines was the first overall selection of the 1977 MLB Draft out of St. Michael’s High School in Easton, Maryland. He’d work his way up to the majors by 1980 and would make four All-Star games for the White Sox until he was traded to the Rangers in 1989. Baines came back to the team for 1996 & part of the 1997 seasons before he was traded to the Orioles.

Baltimore then traded him back to Chicago in 2000 and Baines played his last year in the majors in 2001. He joined Ozzie Guillen’s coaching staff in 2004 and would be there until 2015, finishing under Robin Ventura.

Baines was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 1971, the White Sox took catcher Danny Goodwin out of Peoria Central High School with the first overall selection, but he elected to attend Southern University. In 1975, after a strong career at the collegiate level, he was the No. 1 overall pick of the Angels as he started a seven-year MLB career.

(Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Cubs – 1 time – 1985

Only one player has ever been picked first overall in the MLB Draft by the Cubs, and that happened in 1982.

Shortstop Shawon Dunston out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn was selected by the team, beginning a memorable run on the north side.

He was a two-time All-Star in his first stint with the team from 1985 through 1995, helping them to the 1989 National League Eastern Division title. His play in the field and playful demeanor made him one of the most popular members of the Cubs of his generation.

Dunston returned to the Cubs in 1997 but was traded late that season, eventually playing for six different teams before retiring in 2002. He will be inducted into the Cubs’ Hall of Fame later this year.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Red Stars – 2 Times – 2013, 2019

Thanks to one of their top overall picks, the Chicago Red Stars got a player who was critical to runs to a pair of NWSL Championship matches.

Defender Tierna Davidson, a staple on the US Women’s national team, was selected first overall in 2019 and then established herself as one of the best defenders in the league. She aided Red Stars runs to the 2019 & 2021 NWSL championship games.

In 2013, the club draft forward Zakiya Bywaters out of UCLA with the top overall selection. She would play in 25 matches for the club over two season with four goals.

(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

Fire – 1 Time – 2016

Chicago Fire FC has only made one selection with the top overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft – but that player wasn’t on the team more than a few minutes.

Wake Forest midfielder Jack Harrison was selected first overall by the club, but was traded almost immediately to New York City FC for the fourth pick that year and general allocation money.

The Fire would take defender Brandon Vincent from Stanford and he made the MLS All-Star team in his first season. His time in Chicago was short, however, as he surprised many by retiring in 2018 after just three professional seasons in the sport.