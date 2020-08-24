A historic week for Jose Abreu earns the White Sox first baseman an MLB honor

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Of all the great displays of power that have been part of the first month of the season for the White Sox, none may have been better than Jose Abreu’s this past weekend.

The kids can play, sure, but this veteran showed just how much he’s got left in him as he enters his seventh season in the majors.

How many times do we have to teach you this lesson?! pic.twitter.com/Zk9NnHh5KC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 23, 2020

Abreu smacked six homers in three games against the Cubs this weekend, with four coming in consecutive at-bats on Saturday and Sunday. The blast off Yu Darvish in the second inning of the third game of the series tied the MLB record for consecutive homers.

He actually hit seven for the week itself, and for that got an honor from the American League.

No doubt about it!



José Abreu has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of August 17-23, his fifth career weekly honor. pic.twitter.com/eTFGDETP5Y — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 24, 2020

Abreu got the league’s Player of the Week honor for the fifth time of his career as he finished the week batting .533 with 15 RBI along with nine runs. Per the White Sox, he’s the first player for the team to have seven homers and 15 RBI in a week since Albert Belle from July 10-15 of 1998.

His exploits during this stretch helped the White Sox to a 6-1 record against the Tigers and Cubs and put them back in the race for the top of the AL Central. For the season itself, Abreu is leading the American League with 11 homers and 28 RBI while also hitting .322/.365/.669.

“I think that is the result of the work I put in day in and day out,” said Abreu of his recent stretch & tying the MLB consecutive home run record during Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs. “I’m never satisfied with what I do. I always think I can do better, I can do more. That’s why I work so hard. It definitely feels good to have something like that, to be mentioned with something like that.

“But I’d rather have the win today.”

If he keeps hitting like this, more will be coming his and the White Sox way in 2020.