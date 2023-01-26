PITTSBURGH – Every now and then, a person interrupts a basketball game by making their way onto the court while the action is going on.

But the way that happened on Wednesday night during Loyola’s game against Duquesne was most unique.

With 16:10 to go in the contest between the Ramblers and the Dukes at UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse, a food delivery person walked onto the court while the game was going on.

WGN News’ Josh Frydman captured the moment it happened on Twitter.

The person, who was wearing a yellow jacket and brown pants, can be seen holding a bag of McDonald’s, looking into the stands for the person who may have ordered the food. He wandered onto the court, standing about a foot away from Loyola’s Philip Alston as he was looking for someone to pass the ball to on the Rambler’s offensive possession.

Referees briefly stopped the game before play resumed as Duquesne would go on to beat the Ramblers 72-58 as they fell to 1-7 in the Atlantic 10 and 7-13 overall.

Meanwhile, the delivery person was seen continuing to go through the stands after going on the court, still looking for whoever placed the order. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the food eventually found its way to the person who ordered it, and that fan was shown eating it on the video board inside the arena.

While it’s unknown exactly who the delivery person was working for, Uber Eats did tweet about the incident on Wednesday night.

“The absolute most,” is what the delivery service wrote on Twitter, subtweeting a video of one of the more unusual moments of the college basketball season to date.