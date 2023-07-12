EVANSTON, Ill. — Another former Northwestern University football player spoke to WGN Wednesday co-signing some of the allegations shared by other former players of the program.

“Certain family members reached out to me, called me and actually apologized to me,” the player said, who asked to remain anonymous. “They said, ‘hey, we’re really sorry that we didn’t listen to you and how you voiced your complaints on your experience at Northwestern.”

That former Northwestern football player played at the university from 2005-10 and is one of several former players WGN has spoken to since the hazing scandal involving the football team went public last week.

Former players have disclosed racism and sexually-inappropriate acts that were a part of the team’s culture when they played. An initial whistleblower brought the allegations to light, which led to an investigation into the program and, ultimately, the firing of longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald Monday.

“I would say there are certain things that are systemic within the program at Northwestern,” the player said. “I think that one of the things I questioned, why wasn’t there any improvement or effort to diversify the locker room … I think if that was the case and there were more individuals that looked like me, I don’t think it would have enabled a culture of small, racist jokes or like microaggressions.”

WGN News has reached out to Northwestern University’s athletics department for comment, but have yet to see communications returned.