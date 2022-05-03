CHICAGO – If it’s taking a little while to warm up for this year’s clash between Chicago’s baseball teams, no one could blame you, both figuratively and literally.

For one, temperatures are supposed to be in the 40s as the Cubs host the White Sox at Wrigley Field for a quick two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first contest of the ‘City Series’ is expected to be drizzly and dreary, and while there will be sunny skies in the next contest, the temps won’t get out of the 50s.

At the same time, there isn’t a lot to get too fired up about when it comes to either team at the moment as each has endured similar struggles in 2022.

Both the Cubs and White Sox enter the series with identical 9-13 records, which is much more of a surprise for the White Sox, who came into the season as overwhelming favorites to win the American League Central Division for a second-straight time.

Inconsistent play and injuries have led to a slow start for Tony La Russa’s team as they sit 4 1/2 games behind the Twins for first in the early going.

The record for the Cubs is probably more consistent with their preseason expectations, with a relatively new group of players under manager David Ross showing both good and bad in the first month of the season.

Another reason is that the match-up in the City Series is shorter and earlier this season, with the teams meeting for two games this week and then a pair at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28th and 29th. No late-season match-ups this year as the teams will be done seeing each other in 2022 unless both make the World Series.

The White Sox come in the reigning “Crosstown Cup” champions having taken 5-of-6 from the Cubs in the 2021 season, including a sweep at Wrigley Field in August where a number of south side fans flooded Wrigley Field to cheer on their team to a division title.

“Last year taking batting practice it felt like the middle of the game,” said White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets. “It’s so cool the way both sides of fans came, especially last year, seeing our fans show up and almost taking this place over was a lot of fun for us, and hopefully the same thing this year.”

Right now the White Sox hold the edge in the overall series 70-64 with the first match-up coming in the 1906 World Series. The teams began meeting on an annual basis 25 years ago when interleague play was introduced in 1997.

It’s a fun series for fans and the players, even if the circumstances in 2022 are not exactly the best.

“Playing the White Sox is always fun. It’s always a good and healthy rivalry,” said Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “But they have a good team and it’s gonna be fun games.”

It might be a tad chilly, too.