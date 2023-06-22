CHICAGO — A player who started his basketball journey in Chicago is likely to have his name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

That’s guard Amari Bailey, who started his journey in basketball in the city, played at the prep level in California and for one season in college at UCLA.

Per a number of projections, it’s expected that he’ll be picked sometime in the early-to-mid second round of the NBA Draft. The selections will begin at 6:30 p.m. central time.

Bailey was born in New Orleans but spent a lot of his youth in Chicago, playing basketball in elementary and middle school in the city. He was featured on the one season of “Bringing Up Ballers” on Lifetime with his mother Johanna Leia.

For high school, however, Bailey decides to go to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, where he played for four seasons. His efforts at the prep level earned him a selection to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, which was played at Wintrust Arena on March 29 of that year.

After a number of colleges pursued him, Bailey decided to stay in Los Angeles and attend UCLA, where he played one year with the Bruins. In 30 games, 28 of which were starts, the guard averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Bailey upped that average to 16.6 points per contest in the NCAA Tournament as UCLA advanced to the Sweet 16. In his final collegiate game against Gonzaga, he finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

In May, Bailey returned to Chicago to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, a showcase of the best draft-eligible players in a given year.