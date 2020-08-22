A Chicago Fire FC player tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Chicago Fire huddle prior to their game against Columbus Crew at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Just 24 hours after their first game in the next phase of the Major League Soccer season, Chicago Fire FC announced that someone on their roster has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chicago Fire FC confirm positive COVID-19 case. — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 22, 2020

The club made the announcement on Friday day, releasing that one player has tested positive for the virus. This was a player who was not on the trip to Columbus for the team’s game against the Crew on Thursday evening.

“Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the player, who is asymptomatic, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol,” said the team in a statement Friday night. “The player, who was not a member of the team’s travel delegation yesterday to Columbus, Ohio, will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored by the Club’s medical staff and tested daily.”

No other Chicago Fire FC player or staff member on the first team tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the positive test, however, the team will undergo daily testing for the foreseeable future.

As of right now, the club’s scheduled game at Soldier Field against FC Cincinnati scheduled for next Tuesday is still on.