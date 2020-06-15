A broken elbow couldn’t stop him from being a top finisher in Junior American Ninja Warrior

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One of the top Junior American Ninja Warriors is right here in the Chicago area.

Arlington Heights native Owen Pham competed in the second season of American Ninja Warrior Junior last July.

Eleven months is a long time to keep a secret, especially for an 11-year-old, but the finale revealing his 4th place finish and $2,500 prize finally aired Friday.

His dad Chinh Pham said there were many moments to be proud of along the way, chief among them how Owen handled himself after he didn’t get first place.

“That’s the beauty of sport, sportsmanship, that’s what everyone wants their kid to live up to,” Chinh Pham said.

Owen began his ninja training as an 8-year-old, winning the first event he competed in Wisconsin.

For Owen, practice makes perfect, and it certainly helps when he’s got his own Ninja Warrior course in his backyard, which his dad helped build from scratch.

“They were younger and asked for pull-up bars for their birthday,” Chinh Pham said. “I had to invest in what their passion was.”

That passion propelled the Arlington Heights middle schooler to new heights, but the obstacles on the course were not the only ones Owen had to overcome.

Two summers ago, he broke his left elbow while training. That same day, he learned he was chosen for season one of the show.

“When he got cast off this was the furthest he could reach his shoulder,” Chinh Pham said.

It took months of therapy to recover, but Owen’s perseverance paid off.

“I doubted I would be able to do anything; it pretty much crushed me,” he said. “But I got back into it and now I’m here.”