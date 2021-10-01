A big fourth quarter by the Sun helps them beat the Sky, tie the WNBA semifinal at one

UNCASVILLE, CT – SEPTEMBER 30: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun shoots the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on September 30, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

UNCASVILLE, CT – Already with three straight playoff wins, it looked as if the Chicago Sky were going to use a second half surge to get another.

Down by six at halftime, the Sky outscored the Sun 20-13 in the third quarter of Game 2 of their WNBA Semifinal at Mohegan Sun Arena to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. If they could hold on, they’d have a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, with the chance to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

But Connecticut would use the fourth quarter to show why they were the best team in the league in the second half of the season.

The Sun outscored the Sky 21-9 in the fourth quarter as they were bolstered by their starters and their bench to a 79-68 win on Thursday night to tie the series at one.

Alyssa Thomas led the effort in the fourth quarter as she scored ten of her game-high 15 points while also adding to hear team-high total of 11 to secure the victory. Dewanna Bonner also had 15 points along with seven rebounds to help the Sun to their 15th win in 17 games.

Kahleah Copper had 13 for the Sky while Candace Parker had 12 point and seven rebounds on the evening with Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens contributing ten points a piece. But the team failed to score in the first 4:56 of the fourth quarter, allowing Connecticut to go on a 9-0 run that gave them the lead for good.

Still, the Sky did what they had to do against the Sun on the road to get home court advantage for the series. Game 3 will be at Noon on Sunday at Wintrust Arena with Game 4 being played Wednesday at 7 PM.