CHICAGO — Fans going to the United Center concession stands are going to see a change for the upcoming Bulls and Blackhawks season along with other events.

It all has to do with a change in beverage providers.

Today the @UnitedCenter announced that PepsiCo will be the official soft drink provider of the Blackhawks and Bulls.

Both teams have entered into a multi-year partnership with the company.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/J8rkYDzbBu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 12, 2023

On Wednesday, both franchises along with the United Center announced that they are entering a multi-year partnership with PepsiCo to be the official soft drink provider for the venue, replacing Coca-Cola.

This will mean that products like Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, and STARRY will now be served at concession stands around the stadium for Blackhawks and Bulls contests along with other events at the nearly 30-year-old stadium.

As part of the deal, there will also be a “Pepsi Grab & Go” store inside the United Center atrium as well. The partnership will officially kickoff on July 20 with a party at the Union Station Great Hall from 3:00–7:00 p.m.

It will feature samples of Pepsi products, basketball and hockey-themed games, along with appearances by personalities from both teams.

“Together with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, the United Center is committed to elevating the fan experience by partnering with brands who lead with innovation and offer best-in-class products,” said United Center senior vice president Joe Myhra, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with PepsiCo in the coming years as we work to create iconic experiences for fans at the arena in addition to expanding our collective impact in our surrounding community.”

As part of the partnership, PepsiCo will also be part of both team’s efforts to “advance racial equality with local community organizations.” They’ll be the presenting sponsor of the Blackhawks Foundation’s new Job Exposure Pilot program and add funding and development to the Bulls’ partnership with AMPT: Advancing Nonprofits.