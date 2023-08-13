EVANSTON, Ill. — Two former assistant baseball coaches and the director of baseball operations at Northwestern University are set to file a lawsuit against the school and several additional parties Monday.

According to a press release from the Offices of Clifford Law, the complaint — to be filed on behalf of Dusty Napoleon, Jon Strauss and Chris Beacom — alleges retaliatory discharge, harassment, bullying and abuse that led to Napoleon, Strauss and Beacom’s contracts being discharged against Northwestern University, former head baseball coach Jim Foster, and several other members of the athletics administration.

The complaint also alleges charges of racism, sexism and egregious tortious conduct, including unwarranted retaliation against these coaches after they reported NCAA violations by Foster to university officials, and seeks compensation in excess of $50,000 for alleged damages.

“The prejudicial and biased attitude of the former head coach that also included the mismanagement of the players and staff ultimately led to Foster’s firing, something that should have been done months ago,” said Christopher J. Esbrook, attorney for the Plaintiffs. “Northwestern had a responsibility to the players as well as to its staff to provide a safe and secure working environment. The Athletic Department, as well as those overseeing that department, failed in every way. These men tried to do the right thing, and Northwestern let down the entire team and community in its negligent handling of the matter.”

The complaint goes on to say that Northwestern conducted a three-months-long investigation, where the decision was made to “handle the matter internally.”

After the coaches allegedly said they did not feel safe in the work environment and while travelling to away games when the 2023 season began, the complaint said they were immediately demoted from their positions within the Northwestern Athletic Department, and their contracts were not renewed with the baseball team.

“Chris [Beacom], Jon [Strauss], and Dusty [Napoleon] were trying to do the right thing as whistleblowers in telling the school of the head coach’s NCAA violations and a bullying attitude that led to the potential harm of baseball players,” Esbrook said. “Yet, Northwestern turned its back on them. The University worked on a code of silence, instead of working through the issues reported by these brave coaches.”

A press conference will be held in the Loop Monday at 10 a.m. announcing the filing of the complaint

Northwestern University has not responded to WGN’s request for comment on the pending lawsuit.