Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago counties; valid until 4:15 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 314 PM CDT MON AUG 9 2021 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 313 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER ROCKFORD, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, POPLAR GROVE, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CHERRY VALLEY, DAVIS JUNCTION, KIRKLAND, TIMBERLANE, NEW MILFORD, MONROE CENTER, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CALEDONIA AND FAIRDALE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 108 AND 123. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 9 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD RIVETS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH