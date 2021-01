VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Rust-Oleum is recalling 10,00 cans of aerosol paint.

One person has been hurt by the Vernon Hills-bases company’s professional bright galvanizing compound spray.

The bottom of the 20-ounce can has been detaching in some cases.

Consumers should stop using the paint and contact Rust-Oleum for a refund.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov