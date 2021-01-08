Massimo Motor Sports recalls massage guns due to fire hazard; sold exclusively at Costco

Massimo Motor Sports is recalling its percussion massage guns sold at Costco.

The product has 20 speed levels with six massage heads and a built-in ion battery. The litlium ion battery system can overheat, and potentially cause a fire.

Consumers should stop using the massage guns and contact Massimo for a full refund.

There have been three reports of fires with the recalled guns that resulted in more than $15,000 in property damage.

No one has been injured.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov