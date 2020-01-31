Children's lounge pants sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

K-Apparel is recalling more than 2,000 pairs of children’s lounge pants due to a burn hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the children’s lounge pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

The cotton lounge pants were sold in 18 prints from children’s size small to extra-large. They were sold online on Amazon from Oct. 2018 through September 2019.

For a full refund, contact K-Apparel at 800-201-8734.

For more information, go to cpsc.gov