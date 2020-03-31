Anti-Cruelty Society offering food, provisions to pet owners in need during pandemic

CHICAGO — The Anti-Cruelty Society will provide pet food and provisions to pet owners affected by COVID-19, thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities.

With the additional funds, the Society is expanding its Friends Who Care program to Chicago area pet owners who are experiencing difficulty providing for their cat or dog due to medical or financial constraints brought on by the coronavirus.

Each kit includes a one-month supply of food and treats for pets, as well as a bag of litter for cats.

Each Friends Who Care package will be shipped directly from Chewy.com via FEDEX to the person’s home. There is a limit of two care kits per household, even if the household has more than two pets.

Due to high demand, the care kits cannot be customized by brand or flavors. Pet owners may learn more about the program and register for a care kit by visiting anticruelty.org/friends.