FOREST PARK, Ill. — A seventh-grader from the western suburbs hopes to spell her way to success.

Forest Park middle schooler Emme Whitebone is competing in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. (Photo/Nexstar)

Emme Whitebone is competing in this week’s National Spelling Bee, set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Emme, who has won the School Citizen of the Year Award twice, has been in training for weeks after advancing through her own school spelling competition.

The former Girl Scout says she’s up to the challenge.

“I like spelling onomatopoeia, not because I like the word, but I just don’t know anyone that can spell it,” the seventh-grader joked. “So I sound so cool when I do.”

Whitebone says she also hopes to visit the Smithsonian and the National Museum of African American History while visiting the nation’s capital.

The 13-year-old Forest Park middle schooler loves performing musical theater, plays the cello, and is a Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra member.

G-O-O-D L-U-C-K, Emme!