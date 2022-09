MAYWOOD, Ill. — A teenager in west suburban Maywood faces a gun charge after bringing a loaded firearm to school.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to Proviso East High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday following reports that school officials found the firearm in the student’s backpack.

Deputies say the juvenile faces an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge. He allegedly told officers he had no intention of using the gun.

An investigation is ongoing.