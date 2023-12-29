DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was pulled to safety after crashing his car into a pond in the western suburbs.

First responders in Addison conducted a water rescue on Friday after the man drove his car into the pond at the Wood Dale Grove Forest Preserve.

According to Addison fire officials, the rescue was conducted around noon and officials say the driver crashed after he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials say the man was still inside his car when crews located him in shoulder-deep water and was able to get out thanks to the help of first responders.

“They attempted to throw a rope out to the individual, the rope missed, he kind of walked back to the car, and then subsequently he ended up walking out toward the shore and then our paramedics and firefighters, helped him, assisted him get out of the water,” Deputy Chief Brock Herion from the Addison Fire Protection District said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and authorities have not provided details on what caused him to lose control of his vehicle.