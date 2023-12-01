WESTMONT, Ill. — The family of a Westmont public works employee who died last February after being trapped in an underground water main vault for nearly an hour believes his death could have been prevented.

Speaking exclusively with WGN News, a new lawsuit led by attorney Michael Egan on behalf of Matthew Heiden’s loved ones alleges that the village is at fault. According to Egan, questions remain about why Heiden was chosen to go underground.

Attorney Michael Egan (Photo: WGN)

“The person who had the most experience and knowledge about doing this type of work was out of town and they sent Matthew down there instead to do this job,” Egan told WGN News.

Heiden, 20, and his crew were working on repairs in a neighborhood at 60th and Demming on Feb. 23 when a water line burst, flooded the street with several feet of water and trapped Heiden in the manhole.

“The valve blew off and Matthew got trapped beneath the pipe and the valve,” Egan said. “The pressure was so high because it’s a 12-inch water main valve for the municipality. The water was flowing over the top.”

Though only five or six feet below the surface, Heiden’s workspace filled with water around him.

“No harness, no tripod. They were supposed to depressurize both sides…they had no permit,” Egan said. “They had not been pulling permits and doing what they were supposed to be doing for years.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Westmont in October of 2021. The watchdog stated that water department employees were expected to enter confined spaces without proper training. A further citation was issued in January of the following year for failure to address that problem adequately.

Matthew Heiden (Photo provided)

“These violations continued to occur with confined space entry, no permits being pulled – until the day that Matthew dies,” Egan said.

This past June, OSHA released its findings on Heiden’s death.

“OSHA, through their investigation, cited the village for, I believe, seven total violations, three of which, they said, were willful because they were repeat offenses,” Egan said.

Among the violations stated:

“…the employer did not prepare a permit prior to allowing an employee to enter a 12″ water main valve vault exposing the employee to caught-in and asphyxiation hazards…”

Other issues highlighted include:

“…the employer did not ensure that an employee entering a permit-confined space utilized a full-body harness with a retrieval line.”

“…the tool to shut off the main was not at the worksite.”

The citations issued by OSHA carried a fine of $24,000, the maximum penalty that could be imposed. WGN News has learned that Westmont officials continue to fight the ruling, however.

“The max fine of a town the size of Westmont is $8,000 per willful violation,” Egan said. “It has not been paid to my knowledge. The OSHA violations are still in the administrative hearing process of the Illinois Department of Labor and OSHA.”

The Village of Westmont responded to WGN News’ request for comment:

The Village of Westmont is aware that a lawsuit has been filed regarding the accident that occurred earlier this year resulting in the death of one of our employees. While the reality of this tragedy is recognized, due to the pending litigation, the Village is unable to comment further on this topic at this time.”

But Egan believes history is on Heiden’s family’s side, reiterating that he plans to move forward with the lawsuit in hopes of change for public workers in Westmont.

“Their pattern and practices of woeful violations or intentional violations of OSHA regulations have created the situation where someone could die,” Egan said. “Unfortunately, Matthew is the person that did.”