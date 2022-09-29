WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs.

Due to the crash, a heavy presence of police and emergency crews remains in the area of Ogden and Gilbert avenues.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, though SkyCam 9 observed damage to at least six automobiles.

At this time, there is no word from officials about what caused the multi-vehicle crash or the extent of other injuries.





Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.