WHEATON, Ill. — A Geneva man has pleaded guilty for a DUI crash that killed a 73-year-old man who was helping load a refrigerator onto a truck on the side of the road last year.

According to the state’s attorney, 30-year-old Nicholas Roepke faces felonies of aggravated DUI causing death and bodily harm for a crash that took place March 7, 2022.

Aurora police responded to the crash on Eola Road where 73-year-old Willie Mosley was found suffering serious injuries that would later lead to his death.

Investigation shows that Mosley and another man were reloading a refrigerator that had fallen off a pickup truck with the help of a good Samaritan when a car, driven by Roepke, crashed into the truck, pinning Mosley between the car and the truck.

Mosley was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the man travelling with Mosley sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment while the good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Upon further investigation, Roepke’s BAC was discovered to be .214 shortly after the crash.

Roepke was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but was then released to the Aurora Police Department shortly after.

Roepke is expected to appear in court May 2.