WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Western Springs police identified a 44-year-old Chicago man as the lone fatality in a six-vehicle crash Thursday that also sent three people to the hospital.

Joseph P. Mankiewicz was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Ogden Avenue

between Harvey Avenue and Clausen Avenue.

According to police, Mankiewicz was the driver of an Audi A7, though they have yet to reveal the events that led up to the deadly collision. Neighbors told WGN News on Thursday that a car clipped a pickup truck, causing the motor vehicle to spiral out of control and hit other cars.

The crash injured three other adults. Two arrived at a local hospital in serious condition and another in stable condition.

“I’ve been involved in motorsports all my life. I’ve seen a lot of racing wrecks and this rivals some of the worse I’ve ever seen,” Western Springs resident Jim Sikora told WGN News.

An investigation is ongoing, police added.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call the Western Springs Police Department’s Detective Division at (708) 246-1800, extension 159 or 160.