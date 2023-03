LISLE, Ill. — A Benedictine University student faces felony charges for possessing and spreading child pornography Thursday, according to Lisle Police.

According to the state’s attorney, investigators received information on an IP address possibly engaging in child pornography.

Police say 20-year-old Joseph Wilke was allegedly found engaging in child pornography in October 2022.

Police say Wilke turned himself in and he was charged accordingly. There is no further information on this incident.