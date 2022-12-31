MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago.

First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses.

One specific business was preparing the grand opening of a new pet shop. Their mascot, a turtle, was lost in the fire.

“Two years of your life, animals become your best friend and to lose stuff like that, it’s devastating.” Andora Cearns, the business partner’s daughter said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.