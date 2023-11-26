OAK BROOK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against two men from Venezuela accused of stealing more than $750 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s in Oak Brook, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

According to Berlin, 27-year-old Lenguieyer Guevara-Muro and 20-year-old Jinder Moises Angulo-Aparicio, both Venezuelan migrants, have both been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

According to Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis, the two men were taken into custody on Saturday after they allegedly stole $770.50 worth of merchandise from the department store

Police say the two men allegedly entered the store at 1 Oakbrook Center just after 12:40 p.m. Authorities allege Guevara-Muro brought along a foil-lined bag and the two men filled it with several items.

According to police, Guevara-Muro allegedly left the store without paying for any of the items and was followed by a loss prevention officer from the store. When the store’s officer confronted Guevara-Muro, he allegedly refused to stop.

An Oak Brook police officer later spotted Guevara-Muro and asked him to stop walking, but he allegedly refused. When the officers attempted to take him into custody, police say resisted arrest and the officer had to bring him down to the ground to put him in handcuffs.

According to police Angulo-Aparicio left the store a short time later and was taken into custody.

“For the second day in a row, my office has filed charges against individuals from Venezuela accused of stealing merchandise from a retail store,” Berlin said. “As I have said before but bears repeating, as we are in the midst of the holiday shopping season, we will continue to do everything we can to protect our businesses and customers, and anyone who shoplifts will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”

Oak Brook Police Chief Strockis said the department is taking steps to minimize retail theft this holiday season.

“We are saturating our retail areas with marked patrol officers and undercover officers to keep shoppers and business safe during this busy holiday shopping season,” Strockis said. “If you intend to come to Oak Brook to steal, you will be caught and arrested.”

During a court appearance on Sunday, a judge denied pre-trial release for Guevara-Muro and granted pre-trial release for Angulo-Aparicio.

Angulo-Aparicion is set to appear for arraignment on Monday, Dec. 18 and Guevara-Muro will appear in court for arraignment on Monday, Dec. 11.

According to Berlin, Angulo-Aparicio is prohibited from entering the Oak Brook Macy’s store as a condition of his release.