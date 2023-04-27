VERNON HILLS, Ill. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in Vernon Hills, according to police.

Vernon Hills Police Department officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the area of Butterfield Road and Golf Road on the report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

Officers arrived and found a 60-year-old man, of Grayslake, with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from police. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers determined the driver was heading south on Butterfield Road and didn’t stop after the crash, according to the release.

The driver was later located through a combination of evidence and images from a license plate reader. Police haven’t identified the driver or confirmed if they are facing any charges.

The crash is still under investigation by Vernon Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.