VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Two people are dead after an apartment building caught fire while trapped inside Sunday morning, police say.

According to Vernon Hills Police, officers responded to a call of a fire and people possibly trapped at a building in the 900 block of South Court Shorewood around 3:15 a.m.

Police found heavy fire conditions and after taming the fire, found two individuals. One person was found dead and another adult was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they later died.

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

The fire was extinguished but the building is inhabitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.