Why you should get a head start on your Valentine’s Day shopping this year

If you need a Valentine’s Day present sooner than February 14, store pickup is a quicker and more cost-effective option than expedited delivery.

When should I start shopping for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away, but it’s a good idea to start your shopping now. Not only will you bypass the crowds, but retailers are offering deep discounts on top products that may have piqued the recipient’s interest over the holidays.

While it’s always recommended to shop as early as possible for Valentine’s Day, this year, you’ll have a significant advantage over late shoppers. From better product availability to cheaper shipping options, it’s wise to embark on your search for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift today.

Top 5 reasons to start Valentine’s Day shopping today

Availability

Product availability only gets tighter as Valentine’s Day approaches, particularly for trending products. Tech gifts, including tablets and smartwatches, are harder to come by this year due to supply chain interruptions. Valentine’s Day-themed merchandise, such as heart-inspired jewelry and premium chocolate assortments, also become scarce in the days leading up to the holiday. Many of these popular gifts are still in stock, and it’s worth buying before they’re unavailable.

Pre-season sales

Retailers have spent the better part of January unloading older merchandise, which is why some hot holiday gifts are now on sale for 20% to 60% off. They’re motivated to sell these products, especially high-ticket items, to make room for brand-new spring inventory. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to stack savings, including sales, coupons and rewards points, to buy them at the lowest prices you’ll see for a while.

Shipping time

Shipping is an ongoing concern, and delayed deliveries are almost expected. By ordering Valentine’s Day gifts early, you are more likely to receive your package on time. Additionally, cheaper shipping options will be available. If you place an order this week, there’s enough time to wait for free ground shipping, or you may be eligible for free shipping promotions.

Returns window

Many people have reservations about shopping early because of tight return windows, but that’s no longer an issue. Most retailers have adopted generous return policies, and at the very least, they allow shoppers to make returns within 30 days. Since Valentine’s Day is officially less than a month away, you’ll be well within the returns window.

Fewer crowds

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, which only means one thing: there will be large crowds of shoppers the weekend before it. If you plan on shopping in a store to browse for gifts, aim for off-peak times. Monday through Thursday is usually quiet, whereas the weekends see the most foot traffic.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts you can buy right now

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS

The all-new Apple Watch tracks high-level health metrics, and it has a 20% larger screen than previous models. It’s available in red and pink, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sold by Amazon

Alex and Ani Accents XO Hugs and Kisses Expandable Bracelet

A seasonal favorite, this charming Alex and Ani bracelet features Xs and Os in alternating finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette Cologne

Named for the Greek god of love, Eros is an intoxicating cologne with uplifting mint, lemon and tonka bean notes.

Sold by Macy’s, Ulta and Sephora

Coach Wyn Soft Leather Wallet in Colorblock Signature Canvas

This updated Coach wallet, suitable for everyday use, is a spacious design that accommodates bills, receipts and up to eight credit cards.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Tab S7 FE

The 12.4-inch tablet, one of the largest on the market, delivers immersive media experiences. Creative users will also enjoy using the S Pen for doodling and sketching.

Sold by Amazon

