What to buy if Black Friday stresses you out

If you’re getting an oil diffuser for the first time, look for a deal that includes some starter oils, so you can find out which scents you like best.

Which products for a stress-free Black Friday are best?

Black Friday is a necessary evil for many people, eager to get the best deals on everything on their gift list, but who aren’t so eager to deal with the crowds and endless array of choices.

While you’re battling the masses (or just clicking through page after page on your e-commerce website of choice, trying to find the perfect gift), you should also be picking out a gift or two for yourself. We found some great deals on some of our favorite self-care products, all of which you can order from the comfort of your own home and get shipped to your doorstep within a few days for free. Add at least one of these to your list — because you deserve it.

Essential oil diffuser

Diffusing oils like lavender can calm and soothe during the busiest shopping days. URPOWER’s Essential Oil Diffuser produces enough mist to moisten dry winter air and adds a pleasant scent to any room in your house.

If you’re new to essential oils, Eden’s Garden Anxiety Ease is formulated to reduce tension when you’re hunting online for the best deals.

High-end bathrobe

If you’re doing your Black Friday shopping online, staying bundled up in a high-end bathrobe can take some of the stings out of your anxiety. Treat yourself by wrapping up in a plush, microfiber fleece robe from Alexander Del Rossa. The large, soft hood is one of our favorite features.

Luxury pajamas

These 100% silk women’s pajamas from Oscar Rossa marry effortless elegance with premium comfort. You’ll have your pick of the litter from 10 hues. Shopping from home never looked so good.

Oscar Rossa’s silk sets aren’t just for the ladies: Gents can get in on the action too with the same 100% mulberry silk fabric, contrast piping, and color choices offered in their men’s collection for stress-relieving style.

Adult coloring book

Reawakening one of your favorite childhood hobbies takes you back to a time when stressful Black Friday sales weren’t even on your radar. The “Country Scenes” adult coloring book has images of peaceful streams, flowers, and barns that will remind you of simpler days.

Mindfulness journal

Taking a deep breath and focusing on the present moment is one of the best ways to defeat holiday stress. “The Mindfulness Journal: Daily Practices, Writing Prompts, and Reflections for Living in the Present Moment” keeps you grounded with actionable prompts for each day of the year (although you might need to use prompts for multiple days to tackle Black Friday stress).

Noise-canceling headphones

Block out aggravating noises with a pair of premium noise-canceling headphones. Paww’s WaveSound 3 Bluetooth Headphones have active noise cancellation built into a pair of pillow-soft ear cups. You’ll be immersed in full stereo sound, focusing on your favorite tunes instead of the mayhem around you.

Eye masks

Holiday tension can cost you some sleep, leaving you looking tired and feeling groggy. LA PURE’s 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks use collagen and real gold to reduce dark circles and puffiness. Try popping them in the fridge for a few minutes first for an even more refreshing spa treatment.

Massager

Gluing yourself to your computer chair or waiting in long lines for Black Friday deals can leave your back stiff and full of knots. The Wahl Percussion Deep Tissue Massager has four therapeutic attachments and variable speeds and intensity levels to take the kinks out of your neck and shoulders.

