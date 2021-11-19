Most popular Chewy dog treats

Which popular Chewy dog treats are best?

Every dog owner knows that treats are the absolute best when it comes to showing your dog some love and getting their attention. Thankfully, many treats also use all-natural health-conscious formulas so every owner can find a treat that they will feel good about giving their dog. If you are looking for a tasty and healthy dog treat, check out Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats.

What to know before you buy Chewy dog treats

Size of your dog

Before purchasing dog treats, consider if they are safe for your dog’s size. While most can be given to nearly any dog, some are recommended for particular sizes of dogs. Typically, soft chews or medium-size biscuit treats can be given to any size of dog, while tough chews or large biscuits may be recommended for medium to large dogs. These recommendations are meant to keep your dog safe from choking or internal blockage, so you should follow them.

Healthy formula

Read through the ingredient list to ensure that you are choosing the healthiest option for your dog. While most dog treats strive for a healthy all-natural formula, some use excessive dyes or unhealthy byproducts. Choose treats that have easy-to-read ingredients, high protein and low calorie counts.

Types of treats

Most dog treats can be placed in one of four categories: crunchy, soft, animal-based or chew sticks.

Crunchy: Typically sold in a biscuit, bar or cookie, crunchy treats come in a variety of sizes and flavors. Most can be given to any sized dog but they are harder on the teeth and take a little longer to eat than soft treats. They may not be the best option for dogs with sensitive teeth or gums.

Soft : Available in a wide variety of sizes and flavors, soft treats are loved by dogs of any size. Made to be easy to break down and chew, these treats work well for dogs with sensitive teeth or easy positive reinforcement during obedience training.

Animal-based: Typically sold as pig ears, rawhide or bones, animal-based treats offer a good taste but can easily chip your dog's teeth or cause intestinal blockages. Most animal-based dog treats are not veterinarian recommended.

Chew sticks: Designed to be a safe alternative to animal-based treats, long-lasting chew sticks offer the same great taste and long-lasting chew exercise without causing dental or gastrointestinal damage. Most are high in protein and easily digestible, making them perfect for dogs that love to chew.

What to look for in quality Chewy dog treats

Dental care

To get the most bang for your buck, consider choosing treats that boost your dog’s overall dental hygiene. Through texture and added vitamins, these dental-care treats fight plaque and tartar buildup while boasting a taste most dogs love. While they tend to be more expensive, they will leave your dog’s teeth cleaner and healthier.

How much you can expect to spend on Chewy dog treats

Depending on the amount and type of treats you choose, expect to spend anywhere from $10-$50 per pack.

Chewy dog treats FAQ

How often can I give my dog treats?

A. Since some people use treats for training or to strengthen their bond with their dog, there is no set rule as to how often you can give treats. However, most vets recommend limiting your dog’s intake to less than 10% of their daily calories. Giving your dog one large or two small treats each day will keep them happy without being unhealthy.

What treats are the best to use for training?

A. Since training involves a constant flow of treats as positive reinforcement, opt for small treats or use a soft biscuit that can be taken apart over the course of a training session.

What are the best Chewy dog treats to buy?

Most popular Chewy dog treats

SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews

What you need to know: These long-lasting sticks are perfect for dogs that prefer a chewable treat.

What you’ll love: Made to serve as an alternative to rawhide treats, these safe chew sticks are made of real ingredients and packed with a peanut butter taste that dogs will love. They’re enriched with vitamins and minerals for optimal health benefits.

What you should consider: They’re not recommended for dogs with sensitive teeth or gums.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Most popular soft Chewy dog treats

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Dog Treats

What you need to know: These soft dog treats are perfect for dogs of any age or size.

What you’ll love: Made with real beef, these treats offer a savory taste many dogs love. Packed with 12 vitamins and minerals, they deliver a nutritional boost, and with a soft texture that’s easy on tender gums, they can be enjoyed by dogs of all ages.

What you should consider: They have red dye in the formula, so they may not be the best option for dogs with sensitivity issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Most popular dental Chewy dog treats

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

What you need to know: These veterinarian-recommended dental treats are perfect for medium to large dogs.

What you’ll love: The texture of these treats helps fight plaque and tartar down to the gumline, leaving your dog with fresher breath and clean teeth. They use all-natural ingredients and a vitamin-rich formula for a great taste and chewable texture.

What you should consider: They’re recommended for dogs between 25 and 50 pounds. Some reviewers also felt they were rather pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

