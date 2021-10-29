Travel deals for every step of the journey

Which travel deals are best?

From packing necessities to items that will come in handy once you arrive, you’ll need products in a wide range of categories to get you happily on your way. Whether you will be traveling by car or plane, check out the bargains we found that will be useful for your trip, as well as save you a few bucks you can use once you arrive.

Rockland 2-Piece Luggage Set

When it comes time to pack, your kids will feel all grown up when they have their very own luggage. Rockland’s two-piece set is one of our favorites because it comes with a child-size tote and rolling bag with fun graphics. The pieces are durable yet lightweight enough for most youngsters to handle themselves. There are many print and color choices available, most at marked-down prices.

Sold by Amazon

B&C Hanging Travel Cosmetic Bag

If you don’t have a special bag for your makeup when you travel, finding everything you need when you arrive can be a hassle. But not if you stash your beauty items in an organizer like the B&C hanging travel cosmetic bag. It folds for easy travel and unfolds to reveal several spacious compartments to keep all of your makeup neatly organized. You can hang it on a hook or door for easy access.

Sold by Amazon

Keeper 07203-1 Waterproof Roof Top Cargo Bag

Taking a road trip doesn’t have to mean packing light when you can add extra space to your vehicle. It offers a universal fit that works with most roof racks and has sturdy straps and buckles. It’s waterproof and adds 15 cubic feet to accommodate items you’ll need for your trip.

Sold by Amazon

SAIREIDER Travel Neck Pillow

Whether you are a passenger on a train, plane or car, sometimes you just want to lean back and relax. Saireider’s travel neck pillow makes relaxation both easy to do and affordable. It’s made of memory foam and has a contoured “U” shape, crafted for comfort. The adjustable toggle closure keeps it securely in place as you rest or doze. It also comes with a sleep mask, earplugs and travel bag.

Sold by Amazon

Lixit Travel Dog Water Bowl

Do you frequently travel with your four-legged canine friend? Providing a drink of water in the car can be challenging, but not when you have the Lixit travel dog water bowl. It is a uniquely designed bowl that’s perfect for travel, as it is spill-proof and can hold up to 3 quarts of water. It even has a handle that makes it easy to transport. It’s also great for traveling cats.

Sold by Amazon

Vornado SF-717 Mini Steam Iron

After a long car ride or flight, clothes frequently come out of suitcases looking disheveled. But the Vornado mini steam iron refreshes them with ease. It’s small enough to fit nicely in most bags, yet powerful enough to steam out wrinkles and creases fast and efficiently. It heats quickly and even has a dual voltage function that makes it compatible with electrical outlets around the world.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router

Finding reliable, secure Wi-Fi connectivity when you travel can be frustrating, so why not take it with you on your next trip? The TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano travel router offers a safe way to connect in your home away from home. It’s easy to use and delivers a reliable signal without lag. You can charge it as you would any smart device for portable connectivity.

Sold by Amazon

EasyGO Rainbow Beach Umbrella

If your upcoming travels will involve beach time, the EasyGO rainbow beach umbrella has you covered. It sports a colorful design and durable anchor system, plus is spacious enough to offer ample shade on bright, sunny days by the shore. It’s lightweight and comes with a travel bag.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.