Best budget WiFi repeater for travel

WiFi repeaters are handy gadgets for travelers that may experience weak WiFi signals. Great options abound, but budget-friendly options will still perform the tasks any great repeater should.

Which budget WiFi repeaters for travel are best?

WiFi repeaters have become a must-have item for the digital nomad, remote workers who frequently travel. They are valuable items for DMs because of the unpredictability of WiFi signals in some places. Budget hotels and hostels are notorious for having weak signal strengths. A WiFi repeater works by plugging it in somewhere between the router and device to boost the signal, giving stress relief to those nomads desperate for a good connection.

The best WiFi repeater for travel is the Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6120, which offers maximum speed for games consoles and streaming devices.

What to know before you buy a budget WiFi repeater for travel

WiFi repeaters and WiFi extenders serve the same purpose. Together, they are described as WiFi boosters. They are not exactly the same thing but are often categorized as being so. This can often confuse when buying a travel WiFi repeater because manufacturers do not have clear-cut definitions.

Portability

A WiFi repeater for travel should be small and easy to transport. It shouldn’t be too much bigger than a travel adaptor and should be lightweight. A good travel repeater should not create any issues when packing. It should fit right into your luggage as if it isn’t even there.

Plug-and-play

It should look like a travel adaptor, ordinarily with antennae, and be able to plug into a socket to be used immediately. Bear in mind that some appliances, such as microwaves and refrigerators, can affect the repeater’s signal, so plugging it far from these is advisable.

Speed

Many people get confused thinking that a WiFi repeater will actually boost their internet speed. This is not the case. In fact, a WiFi repeater will do the opposite. It will reduce your internet speed. This means that a WiFi repeater should only be used when necessary, i.e., your device is so far from the router that the signal is weak. Choose a place where the router signal is still strong and plug the repeater in there. Ideally, it should be halfway between the router and the device.

What to look for in a quality budget WiFi repeater for travel

Frequency

WiFi repeaters come in two frequencies: 2.4 or 5 gigahertz. Generally, 5 gigahertz is better, but this frequency struggles with walls and doors. A 2.4 gigahertz repeater is fine when there are not a lot of other devices and appliances between the router and device. This is because most devices operate on this frequency and can interfere with your connection. Many budget WiFi repeaters have the option of both, which is called dual band, and shouldn’t be overlooked when purchasing.

Coverage

Better coverage is guaranteed with bigger budgets. Some budget hotels and hostels may have one router per floor placed in a long corridor. The more distant from the router you are, the better coverage you will need in your extender. Thankfully, good coverage can be found in the budget-friendly price range.

Features

Some WiFi repeaters will have other useful features. Flashing lights that help recognize when a router is in or out of range is one, or the ability to connect multiple devices is another.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget WiFi Repeater for travel

Quality budget and travel-convenient repeaters can be found in the $20-$100 range. The price will depend on its coverage, frequency and features.

Budget WiFi Repeater for travel FAQ

Which is better for travel, a WiFi repeater or a WiFi extender?

A. Both gadgets serve the same purpose. However, there are some key differences. A WiFi extender needs a wired connection, whereas a repeater can be plugged in and be just about ready to go anywhere. Also, a repeater is more easily set up than an extender and is more budget-friendly, making it a good choice for the frugal traveler.

Are WiFi repeaters secure?

A. WiFi repeaters are as secure as the router they connect to. If you feel safe with the connected WiFi, then rest assured, the repeater will not cause any more security issues.

What’s the best budget WiFi Repeater for travel to buy?

Top budget WiFi Repeater for travel

Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6120

What you need to know: This repeater will work well with internet speeds up to 25 megabytes per second, which is an expected range in budget hotels.

What you’ll love: The coverage of this repeater is 1500 square feet, and it operates on dual-band frequencies. Twenty five devices can be connected at once. The ethernet port offers maximum speed for games consoles and streaming devices.

What you should consider: Customers that encountered problems sometimes found tech support to be lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget WiFi Repeater for travel for the money

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220)

What you need to know: This ultra-lightweight repeater weighs in at 0.2 pounds, so it is ideal for light packers.

What you’ll love: This great budget-friendly repeater can act as a wireless adaptor for connecting wired devices. It has a 1200 square foot range and can also run on dual-band frequencies.

What you should consider: it’s longer than other repeaters in the same price range and therefore may hog all the space in a double socket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE2015)

What you need to know: Small and lightweight, this repeater is perfect for the budget traveler needing more confidence in a weak signal.

What you’ll love: This Dual-band gadget has a 1500 square feet coverage. Twenty devices can be connected, and it features an optimum location indicator to get the most out of the available signal.

What you should consider: Some product reviewers have complained about more regular than expected internet drops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.