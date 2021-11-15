Romantic getaway packing list

The clothes and items you pack will largely depend on the getaway destination. Be sure to check the weather and your itinerary before packing.

What should you bring on a romantic getaway?

A romantic getaway offers the break every couple needs to spend quality time together and to get to know each other better. Leaving the stresses of life allows you to have a magical time with each other no matter where you go. To ensure that everything goes smoothly on your vacation, it’s important to pack the right things. Your list should not only include essentials such as toiletries and clothing but other extra additions that will make your trip more fun and pleasurable. Preparation goes a long way.

How to decide what to pack for your romantic getaway

Before packing for your trip, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Destination: The clothes and items you pack will largely depend on the getaway destination. First, you'll want to know what the weather is like before you start packing. Is it a warm and humid place like Cancun? Or is it a cold and wet destination like Alaska? The vibe of the place is also something to take into account. Beach destinations like the Caribbean will need a more relaxed wardrobe, while a weekend in Paris needs more fashionable and glamorous looks.

Activities: Think about the different activities you and your partner plan to partake in during your getaway. List them down and figure out the type of clothes, accessories, and equipment you'll need for them. If you're going on an active vacation that involves things like skiing and scuba diving, you'll need to pack a lot differently than if you were just going to lounge around in a resort.

Length: Consider the length of your trip when packing. A 10-day international trip will require more items than a weekend trip that's closer to home. It will help you ensure that you have all the travel essentials you need for the entire duration of the trip.

Luggage allowance: If traveling by road, this should not be an issue, but if you do plan on backpacking or hopping from one place to another, it's a good idea to lighten up your load so that you won't be burdened with lugging around heavy bags and suitcases.

Budget: Traveling can get expensive no matter the duration of the trip. A simple way to save money is packing strategically. You can save several hundreds of dollars by taking only carry on-bags. Also packing the right items and gear can reduce costs as well. For instance, bringing your snacks can help you save some extra cash.

Best romantic getaway products

Personal-care items for a romantic getaway

Black Orchid By Tom Ford For Women Eau De Parfum Spray

What you need to know: This opulent fragrance will add that sensual touch to your date night outfits.

What you’ll love: An intense fragrance made with rich, dark notes of black orchid and effervescent citrus paired with woody traces of sandalwood, amber and vanilla. With its pungent attention-grabbing smell, this long-lasting perfume lingers in any room you step into.

What you should consider: The fragrance can smell masculine and overpowering to some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Aromatherapy Sensual Massage Oil for Couples

What you need to know: This bestselling massage oil sensually invigorates all the senses with its pleasant aroma and tingling sensation making it a perfect addition for intimate moments.

What you’ll love: An oil blend made of jojoba, almond and lavender oil that moisturizes and leaves no build-up and greasiness. The formula is made with natural ingredients and does not contain additives, silicones, parabens and artificial fragrances.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t think that the packaging was sturdy enough because it leaked a lot and soaked the case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Herbivore Natural Soaking Bath Salts (Calm)

What you need to know: Add these soothing bath salts to a warm bath for a relaxing soak with your significant other.

What you’ll love: This bath salt is formulated with a therapeutic blend of Himalayan pink sea salts, ylang-ylang and vanilla oil and contains no synthetic preservatives. The salt detoxes and exfoliates the skin; the oil moisturizes and relieves tension.

What you should consider: Those who aren’t used to the scent of ylang-ylang may find the salt’s smell too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Diptyque Rich Butter for the Body

What you need to know: An ultrarich luxurious cream that will make your skin supple and laced with the scent of Byzantine roses.

What you’ll love: The cream is made with soothing rose floral water and brightening organic honey, blended with argan oil that hydrates and adds sheen to the skin. It leaves the skin soft, radiant and infused with the scent of exotic flowers. Suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

What you should consider: The price of the body cream may be a bit steep for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Clothing items for a romantic getaway

SOLY HUX Women’s Sleepwear

What you need to know: Impress your partner by dressing up in this luxurious, ultra-sultry satin pajama set sleepwear.

What you’ll love: This loungewear set includes four different pieces — satin lace-trim shorts, a robe and a pair of lacy underwear with a matching bralette. It comes in various shades and patterns, including a striped one. The matching set is made with soft, comfortable, lightweight and non-stretch fabric that feels luxurious against the skin.

What you should consider: Some wearers didn’t find the quality of the material up to their standards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Leafael Infinity Love Heart Pendant Necklace

What you need to know: Add a dash of romance to your attire by wearing this dazzling love pendant made with the finest crystals in the market.

What you’ll love: This elegant necklace features a wild-heart-shaped birthstone crystal that’s embroidered with a silvertone and luminous ribbon. It’s made with 18-karat white gold plating and users can choose stones that correspond to their birth month. It’s made with allergy-free materials and is free of lead and nickel.

What you should consider: It may not be suitable for long-term wear because the metal is not durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Accessories for a romantic getaway

Pocket Prestige Waiters Corkscrew By Coutale Sommelier

What you need to know: Use this handy and portable corkscrew to open a bottle of wine during your getaway.

What you’ll love: Built with a solid stainless-steel frame and a matching handle, this corkscrew is comfortable to hold and is aesthetically pleasing. This is a mobile and packable version of the original Prestige corkscrew.

What you should consider: It’s not as sturdy as the other models in the product range according to some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Homemory LED Tea Lights

What you need to know: Place these LED candles in your room to create a warm and sensual vibe in your room.

What you’ll love: These battery-operated tea lights emit a warm white light and flickers, adding a romantic ambiance to any place. It comes with batteries with 100+ hours of light time. These tea lights are portable and pose no fire hazard, making them easy to pack and travel with.

What you should consider: Some buyers said that the flashlight does not flicker as much as it is supposed to and isn’t natural-looking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Seline Shenoy writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

