Best Travelpro luggage

Travelpro has been building and innovating for over 30 years. The brand is highly regarded by flight crews around the globe and is the biggest seller of soft-side luggage in the USA.

Which Travelpro luggage is best?

Travelpro is an innovative suitcase company founded by Bob Plath, a commercial airline pilot who understood first-hand the stresses endured by luggage and the requirements of travelers. Travelpro now makes an extensive range of heavy-duty soft- and hard-sided rolling luggage and business backpacks. If you are looking for a high-end and versatile piece of luggage, the Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner is available in both checked and carry-on versions and offers many useful features.

What to know before you buy Travelpro luggage

Soft-sided vs. hard-sided

There are pros and cons for both hard and soft luggage options. Travelpro products are predominantly soft-sided since these are easier to store when placed under seats or in overhead lockers and are less likely to scratch or damage another person’s luggage. Unlike their hard-sided counterparts, however, they do absorb water and their contents can be crushed under heavy weight. Many people favor hard-sided Travelpro cases for their checked luggage for this reason, especially if they regularly travel with delicate items.

Carry-on vs. checked

The Travelpro carry-on luggage range features more accessible pockets on its products, so you can quickly find documents and retrieve laptops, devices, and other essentials while on the go. Its checked luggage usually has just one large frontal compartment and a large, lockable main compartment. Since luggage larger than 21 inches has to be checked, Travelpro carry-on luggage adheres to international regulations regarding its size. Carry-on styles include their expandable spinner cases, rolling backpacks, garment valets, and business briefs. Checked options include larger expandable spinners in both hard and soft iterations and their Elite rolling garment bag.

Different collections

Travelpro offers three collections within their luggage range, starting with their Maxlite product line. This is their most popular collection, featuring their everyday soft and hard-sided cases and valets. These are designed with convenience and durability in mind. The Travelpro Platinum Elite range adopts many of the features of their Maxlite range but applies more sophisticated design and materials. Finally, their Essentials range comprises backpacks, organizers, and handbags, designed to make the traveling experience go more smoothly.

What to look for in quality Travelpro luggage

Functional compartments

Travelpro wants you to be well prepared for your journey. The functional way in which their cases and packs are designed helps you to plan accordingly to ensure a smooth transit. You will find separate compartments for worn and clean clothes, as well as handy item-specific pockets for devices and accessories and stash pockets for passports and documents.

Innovative features

Travelpro incorporates several useful and innovative features into their designs. These include their PrecisionGlide system and self-aligning spinner wheels that offer better control and improve maneuverability. Their PowerScope handles are reassuringly solid and have ergonomic grips. One neat feature of their Platinum Elite range is their built-in power banks, with external USB ports for quick and easy charging while on the go.

Build quality and durability

Travelpro products are designed with flight crew in mind and they know that stuck zippers and broken wheels are not acceptable. The design process focuses on durability, as their backpacks, cases, and garment bags need to stand up to repeated use, day after day. The company has stringent quality control measures and offers guarantees on all of its products. Ensure that you register your item after purchase and Travelpro will cover the cost of any repair due to damage incurred while in transit.

How much you can expect to spend on Travelpro luggage

You can find basic Travelpro rolling totes and small duffel bags for under $100, with midrange options costing between $120–$200. High-end models, such as those in the Platinum Elite range, can cost up to $400 for large, hard-sided cases.

Travelpro luggage FAQ

Are Travelpro locks TSA approved?

A. All locks found on Travelpro products are TSA-approved. However, not all Travelpro products come with integrated locking systems, with many featuring eyelets for padlocks. In this instance, ensure that you use a TSA-approved lock with your suitcase so that it can be easily opened for security purposes.

Are Travelpro products fairly priced?

A. How much you wish to spend on luggage depends on the individual, but it must be sturdy and durable enough to withstand multiple trips on different modes of transport. It must also comply with international regulations regarding size restrictions. When all this is considered, Travelpro provides a high-quality product that meets the rules and demands of travel that should last for many years.

What’s the best Travelpro luggage to buy?

Top Travelpro luggage

Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner

What you need to know: This high-end option comes in six stylish tones and is available in both carry-on and checked luggage versions.

What you’ll love: There’s much more to this case than meets the eye, as it expands to fit more items if necessary and incorporates a power bank with an external USB port for charging devices. It also has external sleeves for quick access to laptops, tablets, and documents.

What you should consider: This model does not have built-in TSA locks, requiring you to purchase a separate padlock if you want to lock it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Travelpro luggage for the money

Maxlite 5 Underseat Rolling Tote Bag

What you need to know: This conveniently-sized case is ideal for an overnight business trip or a weekend break.

What you’ll love: This rolling tote has a lined interior that is surprisingly roomy and a separate mesh compartment for accessories or laundry. The exterior is water- and stain-resistant and its front flap is large enough to fit a laptop, charger, and peripherals.

What you should consider: Its two wheels glide well on ball bearings, but it is not as maneuverable as its four-wheeled counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner

What you need to know: This expandable hard-shell suitcase is a good choice for checked luggage, with its sturdy exterior and TSA-approved locks.

What you’ll love: While it may be large, the suitcase wheels easily on its four ball-bearing casters. Its telescopic handle has a contoured grip that is comfortable to use and it has a dividing panel and elasticated straps to keep contents secure in transit.

What you should consider: There are no slim external pockets for documents and devices, necessitating additional hand luggage in most cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Luke Mitchell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.