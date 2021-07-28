Best luggage sets under $100

Purchasing a complete luggage set is a great way to avoid searching for the right suitcases. However, you don’t want to get stuck paying for extra bags you don’t need. That’s why some brands offer two- and three-piece sets that have everything you’ll need for a trip without breaking the bank. Some affordable options are well under $100.

The Rockland Fashion Softside set is a great choice because it offers incredible value. It’s perfect for solo travelers looking for a two-piece set that is entirely carry-on. Regardless if you’re shopping for yourself or an entire family, there’s something out there for you. And whether you prefer to check a bag or keep everything with you, there are a surprising number of quality luggage sets available for less than $100. You just need to know what to look for!

What to know before you buy a luggage set under $100

Checked baggage or carry-on

There are two types of suitcases: checked bags and carry-on bags. Checked bags remain stored in the cargo hold of the plane, while carry-on bags can go in the overhead bin in the cabin. Frequent travelers prefer carry-ons, so they don’t have to wait at the baggage claim. However, this convenience does mean less capacity. If you go on a lot of short trips, it’s usually best to travel with a carry-on suitcase. If you plan on being away for a while, allow yourself to bring some more items for your trip with checked bags.

Piece count

Luggage comes in all forms, from single suitcases to 6-piece sets. But if you need luggage under $100, you can still find a two or three-piece set in this range. You can get a single rolling suitcase, pair a suitcase and a backpack, sport a shoulder bag, or bring along a travel case for bathroom items. At the end of the day, it all depends on what you intend on packing. So it’s a good idea to plan your packing ahead of time so you can avoid buying bags you don’t need.

Color options

Hopefully, you’ll be able to keep this luggage set for a long time and travel all over the world with it. So don’t make sure to opt for a color you like. There are plenty of colors and patterns available, and when it comes to luggage, you want yours to look unique. While a plain black suitcase might seem chic, it can be difficult to identify on the baggage carousel amongst other similar bags. So picking a more outlandish pattern might make things easier when you’re finding your luggage.

What to look for in a quality luggage set under $100

Pockets

Softside luggage often has external pockets, and the best suitcases have several internal pockets for separating your various items. And if you have a carry-on bag, pockets mean easy accessibility. So the more zippered pockets a bag has, the easier it’ll be to grab what you need mid-flight.

Attachment sleeves

For those who want a carry-on suitcase with an additional shoulder bag or backpack, remember it may be a challenge to carry everything through the airport. Many sets feature tote bags with sleeves that slide over the handle of the suitcase so that you can pull both bags at once. This is a common feature worth searching for.

Wheels

Upright wheeled suitcases generally have one of two wheel designs: two inline skate wheels or four spinner wheels. With two inline wheels, you always have to pull your bag behind you, which might tip over in tight corners. A set of four spinner wheels helps the suitcase to stay upright and allows you to push it in any direction. Not everyone cares about spinner wheels, but many consumers find them worth the extra cost, especially with carry-on bags. Of course, keep in mind that may push you above the $100 threshold.

How much you can expect to spend on luggage under $100

This article only contains luggage sets that cost less than $100, which is already on the cheap side for two or more bags. You may have to get very close to your $100 limit in order to get all the features you want. But since traveling can be tedious at times, you’re probably better off spending a little more for a bag you like instead of a more affordable one that won’t last as long.

Luggage sets under $100 FAQ

Is hardside or softside luggage better?

A. It really depends on your travel plans. Softside luggage has more give when you need to pack your bag to capacity. So, if you need to bring a lot of items with you, you’ll be better off with an expandable softside suitcase. Hardside luggage handles inclement weather and rough handling very well. So if you’re going somewhere with rough terrain and want to keep your things intact, go with hardside.

What is the carry-on luggage size limit?

A. Acceptable sizes for carry-on luggage vary by airline, so you need to check the exact dimensions before you make a purchase. However, keep in mind that there are also weight limitations for bags, so be sure to stay within this limit to avoid fees. If you’re traveling internationally, many international airlines have smaller size limits. If your bag is several inches above the limit, the airline will probably put it into the checked luggage.

What’s the best luggage set under $100 to buy?

Top luggage set under $100

Rockland Fashion Softside

Our take: Sometimes carry-on suitcases don’t include wheels in their stated dimensions. However, this Rockland set features a 21-inch suitcase with wheels included. It will fit in the overhead bin and qualify as a carry-on for most major domestic airlines.

What we like: Available in dozens of color schemes. Has a roomy tote bag for cabin use. Tote has a sleeve that attaches to the carry-on handle.

What we dislike: Features two inline wheels instead of spinner wheels, meaning you’ll have to pull it behind you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Top luggage set under $100 for the money

Travelers Club Skyview II 3-Piece

Our take: While most sets contain just two bags, this one offers three suitcases with telescoping handles. So you can buy luggage for the whole family for under $100.

What we like: Comes with three upright rolling suitcases at 20-inches, 24-inches and 28-inches. The bags expand for additional capacity and have two exterior zippered pockets.

What we dislike: All three bags are somewhat heavy even when empty, so the larger ones may be difficult to lift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iPlay, iLearn Kids Carry On Luggage Set

Our take: Instead of forcing your little ones to carry around an adult-sized suitcase or trying to pack their clothes into your bag, you can start them off with this child-size set. It features a rolling suitcase and a backpack.

What we like: Both bags are hardside and can handle rough treatment. Suitcase has multi-directional spinner wheels. Fun images kids are sure to love.

What we dislike: While the hardside backpack matches the suitcase, it doesn’t offer very much capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

