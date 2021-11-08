Best Louis Vuitton suitcase

Pair your luggage with other Louis Vuitton accessories such as sunglasses, bracelets or handbags that have the same pattern to complete your luxury look.

Which Louis Vuitton suitcases are best?

Few brands are as synonymous with luxury as Louis Vuitton, and there’s always a good excuse to treat yourself to some of their famed luggage. Founded in 1854, the renowned French fashion house has been producing the highest quality luggage for well over a century and a half. Produced in-house under the most exacting standards, you can count on any piece of Louis Vuitton luggage to last beyond the first owner’s lifetime.

If you’re in the market for a suitcase that’s as versatile and functional as it is eye-catching and beautiful, consider the Louis Vuitton Eclipse Keepall Bandouliere.

What to know before you buy Louis Vuitton luggage

Weight

Because Louis Vuitton uses only the highest quality materials, such as leather and canvas, their luggage tends to be on the heavier side. On the one hand, this is a symbol of the quality you can expect from Louis Vuitton. On the other, if you’re concerned about straining your shoulder, you should consider one of the smaller-sized suitcases. Alternatively, there are numerous lightweight luggage sets you can use for heavier items and reserve your Louis Vuitton for smaller essentials like your wallet, phone and keys.

Destination

While Louis Vuitton is known for its luxurious reliability, its products aren’t meant to go just anywhere. If you’re planning on taking your new luggage on extended trips through harsh environments, you should consider choosing a suitcase with structure, TSA-approved locks and if possible, wheels. On the other hand, if you’re planning on traveling mostly by car or train, or just want a fancy carry-on, one of Louis Vuitton’s classic duffel bags will do the trick.

Material

While you can opt for certain exotic materials like crocodile skin for a significant premium, most Louis Vuitton luggage is crafted from coated canvas, leather or a combination of the two. The coated canvas was featured in the brand’s original designs and is prized for its durability. If you’re looking for something that will look good as new year after year despite frequent use, opt for the canvas. Alternatively, if you want a different look or something that will age with use, consider a bag made from leather.

What to look for in a quality Louis Vuitton luggage

Contrasting hardware

When you purchase a piece of Louis Vuitton luggage, you can expect even the smallest details to be well planned. If you want to add a bit of design sophistication to your luggage, choose a piece that pairs unlikely colors together like gold and brown, or soft pink and gray.

Unique leather accents

Although Louis Vuitton is known for its unique coated canvas, they are also purveyors of some of the finest leather goods in the world. Whether you choose canvas or leather as the main material, look for a piece that includes a luggage tag, interior keychain or contrasting shoulder strap.

How much you can expect to spend on Louis Vuitton luggage

It’s safe to say that affordability isn’t Louis Vuitton’s primary concern; expect to spend at least $1,000 for entry-level products and, in some cases, upward of $10,000 for their top-of-the-line and limited edition models.

Louis Vuitton luggage FAQ

Can I insure my Louis Vuitton luggage?

A. There are multiple ways to insure your luxury luggage, and the most common route is to use an existing homeowners insurance plan. Louis Vuitton is an investment, to say the least, and we recommend protecting your investment through insurance.

What happens if my Louis Vuitton luggage needs repair?

A. Louis Vuitton luggage is designed to last a lifetime, and while durable it is susceptible to minor wear and tear over years of use. While Louis Vuitton doesn’t offer a warranty, they are known for liberally extending complimentary repairs to their customers. All Louis Vuitton stores have the ability to perform repairs, and you can ship your item as well.

What’s the best Louis Vuitton luggage to buy?

Top Louis Vuitton luggage

Louis Vuitton Eclipse Keepall Bandouliere

What you need to know: As the middle-sized Bandouliere, this sleek duffel is perfect for those looking to take luxurious weekend getaways and other midlength sojourns.

What you’ll love: Featuring one Louis Vuitton’s newest colorways, the Eclipse has all the class of the traditional monogram with an additional touch of sleek modernism. The gray and black canvas contrasts nicely with the gleaming silver hardware and engraved padlock.

What you should consider: This bag doesn’t have feet, which limits where you place it on the ground without getting dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Louis Vuitton luggage for the money

Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliere 30

What you need to know: The Bandouleire is a legendary silhouette, and the Speedy version provides a miniature take on the traditional design.

What you’ll love: Don’t let the size of the Speedy Bandouliere fool you, it holds its own among its larger suitcase siblings quite well. This bag has soft pink leather handles, accents and a matching detachable strap to quietly contrast the standout monogram pattern. The zippers feature gold tone hardware and a functional, engraved padlock to keep your personal items safe and secure.

What you should consider: Originally designed as a single-night bag in the 1930s, this piece is smaller than most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Louis Vuitton Palm Springs backpack

What you need to know: Featuring Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram and goldtone hardware, this backpack provides a modern twist on a classic Louis Vuitton look.

What you’ll love: Although it’s not strictly luggage, even the most professional travelers need a simple backpack from time to time. Whether you’re packing up for a long-haul flight or taking a day trip around the city, this backpack is sure to get noticed. The straps are made from supple calfskin leather and filled with a dense foam that allows you to wear this pack for hours on end.

What you should consider: This backpack lacks interior organization.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.