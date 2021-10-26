Best Nintendo Switch game

Assuming you own the full Switch console, all Nintendo Switch games can be played on either a television set or in handheld mode.

Which Nintendo Switch game is best?

Nintendo is known for its fun family games, but you can find complex and mature games as well. Choosing the right game depends on the age of the players, their skill levels and what types of games they find interesting.

However, some of the best Nintendo games are geared toward family-friendly gaming. Our top pick, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is an easy game to play but offers some challenges, so it works for older players, too.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch game

Genre

Consider the type of Nintendo Switch game you want to play. Popular choices include racing games, fighting games and adventure games. Once you have an idea of the type of game you’d like to play, it narrows down your choices.

Age of players

Some games are rated for certain age groups, such as 10+ or 18+, so take this into consideration when buying for kids. The difficulty of the game matters, too, since some games might be rated 10+ but be too tricky for most 10-year-olds to play. Some games that are suitable for all ages are also fun for teens and adults, but others are too simple or not challenging enough.

Console type

Think about whether you have the full Switch console or the handheld Switch Lite. While all Switch games are compatible with both, some lend themselves better to handheld gaming than others.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch game

Used vs. new

Whenever possible, purchase new from a reputable gaming store or via digital downloads. While you can purchase used versions of games, it can be hard to spot wear, and many used games don’t come with instructions. If you buy a game in an actual store, look at the packaging to make sure it hasn’t been damaged or tampered with.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch game

Nintendo Switch games can cost $20-$75 new, depending on factors such as the popularity of the game and when it was released.

Best Nintendo Switch game FAQ

Can multiple players join in together at home?

A. This depends on the game. Some are multiplayer, allowing up to four players to play together, whereas others are single-player games only. In multiplayer games, you may either play competitively (against one another) or cooperatively (on the same team or working toward the same goal).

Are Nintendo Switch games digital or physical?

A. You can buy Nintendo Switch games as either physical game cards or as digital downloads that you download via Wi-Fi to your Switch console.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch game to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

What you need to know: This is a great multiplayer game, although you can also play solo against the computer.

What you’ll love: It is easy to learn but still challenging.

What you should consider: Some characters are only available by buying Amiibos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch game for the money

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

What you need to know: This fun combat adventure is suitable for everyone 10 and up.

What you’ll love: Play solo or in co-op mode. There are four worlds to explore.

What you should consider: Some players don’t like turn-based gameplay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What you need to know: Solve puzzles, fight foes, collect supplies, climb mountains, swim in lakes, and much more.

What you’ll love: This is the largest and most breathtaking LoZ world yet, with many hours of gameplay.

What you should consider: Some parts are quite hard, so young or inexperienced players may struggle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What you need to know: This huge hit is fun for players of all ages.

What you’ll love: You can play at a relaxing, slow pace. Design your island just how you like it and befriend other residents.

What you should consider: If you want to visit your friends’ islands, you need an online subscription.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.